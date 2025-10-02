dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Cut to “Tender” at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has C$11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.75.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.55.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DNTL

dentalcorp Stock Up 0.1%

dentalcorp Dividend Announcement

DNTL stock opened at C$10.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. dentalcorp has a twelve month low of C$7.10 and a twelve month high of C$10.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. dentalcorp’s payout ratio is -21.74%.

About dentalcorp

(Get Free Report)

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.