Macquarie Issues Positive Forecast for CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Macquarie from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CoreWeave from $58.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.64.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Stock Performance

CRWV stock opened at $137.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. CoreWeave has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In related news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $12,051,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 185,627 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $25,315,810.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,039,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,743,416.26. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,928,066 shares of company stock worth $2,247,880,573.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 142.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,809,000 after acquiring an additional 420,915 shares during the last quarter. Lmdagg L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at $48,030,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at $39,824,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,284,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.