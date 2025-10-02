Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Northland Capmk upgraded Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Mirion Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 770.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $6,925,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,742,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,748,519.55. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 470.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 360,400.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

