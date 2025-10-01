Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC Shares Sold by Dogwood Wealth Management LLC

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 584,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 89,373 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVSC stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

