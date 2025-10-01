Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 302.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $105.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

