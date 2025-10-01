NeuralAI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $189.36 Thousand (NEURAL)

NeuralAI (NEURAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One NeuralAI token can now be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00001838 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NeuralAI has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. NeuralAI has a total market capitalization of $21.40 million and $189.36 thousand worth of NeuralAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NeuralAI Token Profile

NeuralAI launched on March 20th, 2024. NeuralAI’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. NeuralAI’s official Twitter account is @goneuralai. NeuralAI’s official website is goneural.ai.

NeuralAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuralAI (NEURAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. NeuralAI has a current supply of 10,000,000. The last known price of NeuralAI is 2.07577707 USD and is down -7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $176,365.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goneural.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NeuralAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NeuralAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NeuralAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

