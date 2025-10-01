42-coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, 42-coin has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $5.05 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for about $55,724.75 or 0.47919815 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00008239 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.00095046 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00006760 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000849 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded 155% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
42-coin Profile
42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.
42-coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
