Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Holdings Raised by Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.