Rockpool Acquisitions (LON:ROC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockpool Acquisitions (LON:ROC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.90) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Rockpool Acquisitions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £363,000.00, a P/E ratio of -71.25 and a beta of 0.45. Rockpool Acquisitions has a 12 month low of GBX 1.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 4. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

About Rockpool Acquisitions

Rockpool Acquisitions Plc, a special purpose acquisition company, does not have significant operations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Belfast, the United Kingdom.

