Rockpool Acquisitions (LON:ROC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockpool Acquisitions (LON:ROC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.90) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Rockpool Acquisitions Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £363,000.00, a P/E ratio of -71.25 and a beta of 0.45. Rockpool Acquisitions has a 12 month low of GBX 1.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 4. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.
About Rockpool Acquisitions
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rockpool Acquisitions
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is Tilray’s Stock Price Surge a Pipe Dream of Political Hype?
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
Receive News & Ratings for Rockpool Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockpool Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.