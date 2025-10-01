Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,643 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IOO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,150,000 after purchasing an additional 75,873 shares during the period. Finally, LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IOO stock opened at $120.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $82.79 and a one year high of $120.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.68.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.