GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Up 27.8% – Time to Buy?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 27.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 67,820,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,190% from the average daily volume of 1,581,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.82.
GoviEx Uranium Company Profile
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
