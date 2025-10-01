PropTech Group Limited (REV.AX) (REV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

PropTech Group Limited (REV.AX) (ASX:REV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 29th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 17.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

PropTech Group Limited (REV.AX) Stock Performance

About PropTech Group Limited (REV.AX)

(Get Free Report)

Real Estate Investar Group Limited provides investment property analysis, tracking, and transaction services to property investors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Subscriptions, Transaction Services, and Property segments. The Subscriptions segment offers tools, resources, and news services to property investors to assist in the identification, analysis, acquisition, tracking, and accounting of residential investment property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Group Limited (REV.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Group Limited (REV.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.