Fulcrum Metals (LON:FMET) Announces Earnings Results

Fulcrum Metals (LON:FMET – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Fulcrum Metals Stock Up 2.9%
Fulcrum Metals stock opened at GBX 6.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.36. Fulcrum Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 3.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 9.50.
About Fulcrum Metals
