Fulcrum Metals (LON:FMET) Announces Earnings Results

Fulcrum Metals (LON:FMET – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Fulcrum Metals Stock Up 2.9%

Fulcrum Metals stock opened at GBX 6.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.36. Fulcrum Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 3.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 9.50.

About Fulcrum Metals

Fulcrum Metals PLC (AIM: FMET) is an AIM listed technology led natural resources company focused on recovery of precious metals from mine tailings (previously milled and processed ore) in Canada using environmentally friendly leaching technology developed by Extrakt Process Solutions LLC and its associates (together “Extrakt”).

