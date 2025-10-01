Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Stock Holdings Lifted by Dogwood Wealth Management LLC

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

