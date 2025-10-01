HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Shares Down 17.3% – Here’s What Happened

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.24 ($0.10). 3,633,329 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 1,129,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.12).

HSS Hire Group Stock Down 17.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.90. The company has a market capitalization of £51.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,419.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc operates through two separate but complementary businesses serving predominantly business customers:

HSS ProService (“Pro”) is the leading Digital marketplace business focussed on customer and supplier acquisition. Technology driven, scalable and uniquely differentiated, Pro is a one-stop-shop providing a wide range of building-related product and services for its c.3,000 customers, in product verticals including equipment hire, training, fuel, equipment sales and building materials.

