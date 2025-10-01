Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NatWest Group plc $NWG

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 352,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 158,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NatWest Group stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.52.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 390.0%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWG

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.