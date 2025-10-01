BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

BB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.60 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.77.

Shares of BB opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -488.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.03 million. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 44,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $218,681.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,468 shares in the company, valued at $472,566.60. This represents a 31.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $95,166,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,112,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,064,000 after buying an additional 9,442,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,084,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after buying an additional 218,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,748,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,126,000 after buying an additional 751,216 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,390.6% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,589,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

