Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Price Performance
BATS:EPRF opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82.
About Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF
