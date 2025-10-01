Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Price Performance

BATS:EPRF opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82.

About Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

