ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.30 ($0.15). Approximately 17,007,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,614,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.79 ($0.12).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,483.15 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
