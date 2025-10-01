Pacific Point Advisors LLC Sells 7,742 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Pacific Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Century Communities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 142.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 17.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.29.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.03%.Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Century Communities

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.