Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (QSIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on October 1st

Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (NASDAQ:QSIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1903 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a 97.6% increase from Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05.

About Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF

The Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq 100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (QSIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index composed of the stocks in the Nasdaq-100 Index, long positions in Nasdaq 100 Dividend futures, and US Treasurys. The objective is to provide 600% of the ordinary yield of the Nasdaq-100 Index in exchange for reduced participation in its price performance.

