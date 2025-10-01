Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (QSIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on October 1st

Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (NASDAQ:QSIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1903 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a 97.6% increase from Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05.
About Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF
