Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) & Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) and Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and Reviva Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sigyn Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Reviva Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00

Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.86, indicating a potential upside of 1,217.73%. Given Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reviva Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.34 million ($4.77) -0.79 Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.92 million ($0.65) -0.57

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Reviva Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sigyn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reviva Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -2,842.57% Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -259.17%

Risk & Volatility

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reviva Pharmaceuticals beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats. The company is also involved in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, it develops ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis; and ImmunePrep to enhance the potential efficacy of immunotherapeutic antibodies. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis. It is also developing RP1208 for the treatment of depression and obesity. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.