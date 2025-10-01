Victrix Investment Advisors Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Victrix Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,717,000 after purchasing an additional 176,559 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,152,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,911,000 after purchasing an additional 101,988 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $208.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average is $194.07.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

