Lbp Am Sa Has $48.79 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $48,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $662,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,871,000 after purchasing an additional 291,753 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 169.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 394,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,523,576,000 after purchasing an additional 242,121 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Equinix by 21.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,068,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,637,000 after buying an additional 189,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Up 0.2%

EQIX opened at $783.24 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $783.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $815.79.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.