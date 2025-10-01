Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FMUN)

Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:FMUN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th.

Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11. Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $50.42.

About Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF

The Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF aims to provide a high current yield exempt from federal income tax by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal securities included in the Fidelity Systematic U.S. Municipal Bond Index.

