Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FMUN)

Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:FMUN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th.
Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11. Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $50.42.
About Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is Tilray’s Stock Price Surge a Pipe Dream of Political Hype?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.