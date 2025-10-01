iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Stock Position Trimmed by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

