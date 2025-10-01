Impact Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Impact Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.87. The company has a market capitalization of $167.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

