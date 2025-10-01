Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.15 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $147.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The trade was a 52.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,204,462 shares of company stock valued at $420,370,484 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

