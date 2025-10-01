iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT Shares Acquired by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Impact Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Impact Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

