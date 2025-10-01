Victrix Investment Advisors Sells 65 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Victrix Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $375,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,500. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $365,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,765. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,186 shares of company stock worth $9,647,471. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $190.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $191.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

