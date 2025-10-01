Impact Capital Partners LLC Sells 65 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Impact Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,668.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 310,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after buying an additional 292,615 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,288,000 after buying an additional 153,523 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $15,802,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 67.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 226,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 91,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $8,422,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FTI Consulting stock opened at $161.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.75 and a 12-month high of $231.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.21.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $943.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.38 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-8.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

