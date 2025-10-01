Impact Capital Partners LLC Sells 42 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Impact Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 127,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $317.67 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.36 and its 200 day moving average is $291.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,720 shares of company stock worth $12,159,241 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

