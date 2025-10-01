iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 89,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 885.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $81.84.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

