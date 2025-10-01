Impact Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 526.6% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $301.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.20. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $307.25. The company has a market capitalization of $319.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.