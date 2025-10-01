Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLDGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2245 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a 12.7% increase from Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UYLD stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

Dividend History for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD)

