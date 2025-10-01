Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2245 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a 12.7% increase from Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of UYLD stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $51.46.
About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF
