Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, October 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th.
Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.77. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.60%.
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
