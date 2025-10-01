Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, October 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.77. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $1,927,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.