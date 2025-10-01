Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $596.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.17. Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $88.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 288.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 39,524 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,532 shares during the last quarter.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

