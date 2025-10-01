Mizuho Upgrades Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Hold

Mizuho upgraded shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRVG. Wall Street Zen lowered Trivago N.V. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Trivago N.V. ADS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trivago N.V. ADS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Trivago N.V. ADS Stock Down 1.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRVG stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. Trivago N.V. ADS has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $235.06 million, a PE ratio of -334.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Trivago N.V. ADS by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Trivago N.V. ADS by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago N.V. ADS

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

