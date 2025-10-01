iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Holdings Decreased by Pacific Point Advisors LLC

Pacific Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.83 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.77.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

