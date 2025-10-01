Rogco LP Sells 1,031 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Rogco LP cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Rogco LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.