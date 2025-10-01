Rogco LP Grows Stock Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Rogco LP boosted its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of EVRG opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. Evergy Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Mizuho lifted their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.