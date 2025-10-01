Impact Capital Partners LLC Acquires 46 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $468.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.33 and a 200-day moving average of $409.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $473.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

