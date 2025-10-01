Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF $PREF is Rogco LP’s 10th Largest Position

Rogco LP lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Rogco LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 86,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

