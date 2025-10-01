Impact Capital Partners LLC Sells 147 Shares of Acushnet $GOLF

Impact Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 13,363.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 44,366 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Acushnet by 89.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $84.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.92.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 9.24%.The company had revenue of $720.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $1,040,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 191,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,122,326.10. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $62,505,297.36. Following the sale, the director owned 29,523,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,570,690.68. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

