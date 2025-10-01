2,895 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC Acquired by SWP Financial LLC

SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBTC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,700.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $46.83 and a twelve month high of $96.62.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

