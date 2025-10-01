Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Shares Acquired by SWP Financial LLC

SWP Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 2.8% of SWP Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SWP Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6,012.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,470,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,859,000 after buying an additional 6,364,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,706,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,255,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,517,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,860,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2,169.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 682,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,743,000 after purchasing an additional 652,785 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $47.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

