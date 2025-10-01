Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX Shares Sold by Rogco LP

Rogco LP lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

PGX stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

