Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSUMY opened at $28.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

