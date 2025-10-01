MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $229.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.34. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $230.00.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

