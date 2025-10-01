Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 179.60 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 179.60 ($2.41), with a volume of 686970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.40 ($2.41).

Deliveroo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17,982.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deliveroo had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deliveroo plc will post 4.037325 EPS for the current year.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 178,000 best-loved restaurants, grocers and retail partners, as well as around 130,000 riders to provide the best on-demand delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.